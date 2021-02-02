Man arrested on attempted murder charge after stabbing woman in neck: deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday after stabbing a woman in the neck at a motel, deputies said.

Nicholas Steven Imgrund, 42, was taken into custody without incident at the Studio 6 Motel on Knudsen Drive and is held on $500,000 bail. He’s due in court Thursday.

The woman was sitting on a curb near the west end of the motel when Imgrund approached her from behind and placed her in a chokehold, deputies said. He then stabbed her in the neck with a fixed-blade knife that was later recovered, according to sheriff’s officials. The woman ran to the motel office, where staff called 911.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found and arrested Imgrund in one of the rooms of the motel. The woman was taken to a hospital.