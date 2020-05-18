Man arrested in Wasco on Sunday after firing gun in front of residence

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday after he fired a gun in front of a residence.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of 8th Place after getting a report of shots fired. During the investigation, deputies learned 40-year-old Espiridon Beltran had possibly fired several shots from a firearm while in front of a residence.

The department said additional investigation revealed that Beltran was a restrained person in a criminal protective order, protecting the victim who lived in a nearby residence. A short time later, deputies located Beltran in the area and detained him without incident.

He was found in possession of a loaded firearm which was determined to be stolen, KCSO said.

Beltran was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violation of a restraining order and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.