Man arrested in Wasco hit and run

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A 66-year-old man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 78-year-old pedestrian, deputies said.

Samuel Perez was arrested for investigation of hit-and-run causing injury, reckless driving, resisting or delaying arrest, drug possession and driving without a license, according to sheriff’s officials.

The pedestrian was struck around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of E Street. Witnesses told deputies the pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing the street and the car drove away.

Perez was found in a car in the 1900 block of D Street and taken into custody, deputies said. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.