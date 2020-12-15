Man arrested in Wasco after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in Wasco over the weekend after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a red Honda sedan in the area of E Street and Highway 46. The deputy contacted the driver, identified as 20-year-old Mario Pacheco, and a male passenger.

KCSO said Pacheco subsequently fled from deputies in his vehicle and, after a short pursuit, eventually stopped in the area of Annin Avenue and Rose Street. Deputies found that the passenger had fled Pacheco’s vehicle and were not able to locate him.

The department said a loaded .40-caliber handgun was found to have been discarded from Pacheco’s vehicle near the Wasco Gas convenience store. Pacheco was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of evading police, weapons-related violations and other offenses.