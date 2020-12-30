Man arrested in Wasco after large amount of drugs found during vehicle search

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in Wasco on Tuesday after a large amount of drugs were found during a vehicle search.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9:32 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near Margalo Street and Annin Avenue. During the stop, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Oscar Sanchez, was detained.

During an investigation, KCSO said deputies found a large amount of drugs, after which Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and driving on a suspended license.