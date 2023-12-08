BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material on Gosford Road, according to police.

Bakersfield police officers and assisting law enforcement agencies investigated a residence in the 4900 block of Gosford Road regarding child sexual abuse material Friday around 8 a.m.

Joaquin Ibarra, 27, of Bakersfield, was identified as a suspect in the investigation, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Ibarra was found in a public area near his house, allegedly in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun.

Officers searched Ibarra’s house and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material and firearms possession, according to BPD.

As of Friday afternoon, Ibarra was not listed in the Kern County booking website.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111.