BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries at businesses throughout Bakersfield.

Samuel Smith, 24, was booked on suspicion of 13 burglaries at a variety of different businesses, according to police. Officers arrested him in the 5100 block of Ming Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call Detective Looney at 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.