BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested after a nine-hour standoff in which police say he shot an officer in the head with a pellet gun pleaded not guilty Monday to nine felonies.

Alexander Fuentes, 34, had bail set at $100,000 following his arraignment on assault, arson and threat charges. His next hearing is scheduled May 9.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Tollhouse Drive near South Bliss Street, where Fuentes allegedly started fires at a home. Police said Fuentes shot an officer in the head with a pellet gun and barricaded himself in the residence with other weapons including a sword and knife.

Fuentes was taken into custody around 10 a.m. after police used foam baton rounds, police said.