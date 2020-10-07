Man arrested in stabbings of three woman to undergo competency evaluation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested in connection with the stabbings of three women will be examined by a psychiatrist to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.

Anthony Lee Lewis, 24, will undergo an examination to determine whether he understands the criminal proceedings against him and can assist in the preparation of a defense. If found competent, criminal proceedings will continue. If found incompetent, he’ll be sent to a state hospital for treatment. Proceedings can resume if he’s eventually restored to competency.

Lewis’ public defender told Judge Judith K. Dulcich during a brief hearing Wednesday morning he doesn’t believe Lewis is competent. Dulcich assigned a psychiatrist and scheduled a hearing for Oct. 28 to discuss the findings.

Police arrested Lewis in April in connection with the stabbings of three homeless women that occurred March 14, April 2 and April 14.

Officers conducting surveillance in the area of 19th and R streets took him into custody the night of April 16 after noticing he appeared to be following a woman who was walking alone, police said. He was in possession of a knife and wearing the same clothing the suspect was observed wearing on surveillance video in the most recent attack, according to police.