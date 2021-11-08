Man arrested in south Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Saturday in south Bakersfield.

Police arrested Jason Sanders, 40, of Bakersfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and related offenses, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Connie Avenue, south of Pacheco Road and west of Hughes Lane. The victim wasn’t hit, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111.