BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in the 2020 death of a 68-year-old woman, police said.

James Glass, 46, was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of 28th Street and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said. He’s due in court Friday to be formally arraigned.

Police on July 8, 2020, were called to a home in the 1300 block of Chester Place to perform a welfare check. They found Henryetta Snowden dead with injuries consistent with an assault, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police said no other potential suspects have been identified but asked anyone with information to call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.