Man arrested in shooting at Culichi Town restaurant, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fired shots into the Culichi Town restaurant on White Lane on Sunday and led officers on a chase that ended in a field southwest of Lerdo Highway and Highway 65, police said.

A loaded gun was found inside the vehicle of Francisco Salas, 29, police said. He was identified as the shooter and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and related offenses.

Police were called to Culichi Town around 10:30 p.m. and told a man involved in an altercation at the restaurant fired several shots into the business as he left, according to Bakersfield Police Department. No injuries were reported.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description in the area of Planz Road and Benton Street, police said, but it failed to yield and a chase began with the suspect vehicle and police cruisers heading north on Highway 99.

Salas’ vehicle became disabled while driving through fields, police said. He ran from the vehicle but officers took him into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.