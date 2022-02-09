Man arrested in Saturday’s shooting on Elmo Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting on Elmo Highway that wounded a man, according to sheriff’s officials.

Chesre Carbajal is held on $600,000 bail on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses, officials said. He’s due in court Thursday.

Deputies were called to the area of Elmo Highway just of east of Driver Road near McFarland for a report of a shooting just after 4 p.m. Investigators said it appeared a man was shot multiple times with a small-caliber gun.

The man drove himself to the area of Hail Lane and Valencia Drive in McFarland shortly after the shooting, according to sheriff’s officials. He was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.