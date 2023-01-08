BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who armed himself with a machete and threw rocks at vehicles after climbing to the roof of a downtown Bakersfield pharmacy has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge.

Raymond Valenzuela, 45, pleaded not contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. He’s scheduled for sentencing Feb. 2. Ten other charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Valenzuela was filmed by multiple cameras May 4 after making his way to the roof of Mercy Plaza Pharmacy on Eye Street. Police said he threatened officers while swinging a machete, and tossed rocks at passing vehicles.

Rocks ranging in size from golf balls to softballs rained down on the street, one shattering the rear windshield of a city employee’s vehicle. The pharmacy was evacuated until Valenzuela’s arrest following a four-hour standoff.

A judge in June ruled Valenzuela was incompetent to stand trial and criminal proceedings were suspended, but he has since been restored to competency and had court hearings in November and December.