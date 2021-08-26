Man arrested in Ridgecrest for gun, ammunition and drug charges

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Ridgecrest seized guns and drugs last month stemming from an alleged firearms sale.

This all happened on July 24, when police say two teenagers were trying to sell firearms in a parking lot. Officers arrested the teens and through the investigation determined that one of the teen’s neighbors was involved.

Officers searched the trailer of 44-year-old Aaron Roaden and found guns, ammunition and drugs. Roaden is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own a gun. Police arrested Roaden and he was booked into the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield. Roaden is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

The two teens were booked into Juvenile Hall.