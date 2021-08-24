Man arrested in Ridgecrest after leading officers on a pursuit

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was arrested in Ridgecrest after leading officers on a pursuit that continued even when he was shot with a stun gun.

The incident happened Thursday, Aug. 19 on Inyokern Road.

The Ridgecrest Police Department says 57-year-old Brian Sanders failed to stop at a stop sign, and police tried to pull him over. Police say he took off, hitting speeds higher than 100 miles per hour, before losing control and falling off the bike. That’s when officers tried to take him into custody, but they say he reached for his waistband and an officer shot him with a stun gun in response.

Police say Sanders broke free from the stun gun, picked up his motorcycle, and kept going. After reaching speeds higher than 130 miles per hour, police say Sanders again lost control after turning onto a dirt road. to a dirt road. They say Sanders again reached for his waistband and then pointed a “finger gun” at officers, going so far as to mimic pulling back the imaginary slide. Officers again shot him with a stun gun, after which Sanders allegedly tried to pick up his motorcycle, before being grabbed by officers and arrested.

Sanders was booked on multiple charges, including failure to yield, wanton disregard for safety, and resisting arrest.