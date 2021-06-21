Man arrested in possible DUI crash outside Amazon Distribution Center

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for possible DUI after crashing a car into a semi truck outside of the Amazon Distribution Center in Oildale.

Witnesses say a car crashed into a parked semi truck on Petrol Road just after 2 a.m. Both the truck and the car caught fire and became engulfed in flames. After firefighters put the fire out, police officers were seen questioning the driver, who was subsequently taken away in handcuffs.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt in the crash. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.