BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday in southeast Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday to unrelated charges.

Jermale Keeton, 32, pleaded not guilty to recklessly evading a peace officer and driving the wrong way in traffic. He had not been charged with murder as of Tuesday evening but is held without bail on a felony parole violation, inmate records show.

Keeton is due back in court April 28.

Police were dispatched to Lotus Lane near Bradshaw Street just after 1 a.m. to a report of a shooting. They found a man identified as Reginald Anthony Johnson, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police and coroner’s officials.

Johnson was declared dead at the scene.

Keeton was arrested Sunday afternoon on Chester Avenue near 34th Street, police said.