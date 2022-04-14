BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man has been extradited from Las Vegas to Kern County to face allegations he had sex with minors and shared child pornography on social media.

Wayne Ratliff Jr. was arrested March 31 in Las Vegas and transported Wednesday to Bakersfield, police said. He’s held on $1.72 million bail on suspicion of multiple offenses related to sex with minors, production and distribution of child pornography and gun and gang offenses.

Five victims have been identified, police said. It’s believed there are other, unidentified, victims 14 to 17 years old based on video evidence, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ott at 661-326-3871 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.