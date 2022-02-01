Man arrested in Lamont standoff pleads not guilty

Ervin Aguilar was assisted by a Spanish language interpreter during his arraignment Tuesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $250,000 for a man who allegedly threatened drivers with a crowbar then refused to come out of a shipping container.

Ervin Aguilar, 45, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, resisting arrest and vandalism. He’s due back in court Feb. 9.

Deputies were dispatched Jan. 27 to Main Street near Segrue Road in Lamont for reports of a man armed with a crowbar who barricaded himself inside a container, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies attempted to communicate with him in English and Spanish for over two hours.

The man, who officials identified as Aguilar, resisted arrest when they tried to take him into custody. A sheriff’s K-9 was used to subdue him.