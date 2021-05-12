Man arrested in Lamont stabbing

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection with a Lamont stabbing on Tuesday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:25 p.m., deputies were sent to the 9900 block of Main Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, the department said deputies found a man with a stab wound to his hand.

The victim was treated for his injury at the scene and released, according to KCSO. The suspect, identified as Hector Bermudez Eschevarria, was located and arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

