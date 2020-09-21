Man arrested in Kings County after claiming he started wildfire so he could be arrested, deported back to Mexico

KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday in Kings County after he told firefighters that he started a wildfire so he would be arrested and deported back to Mexico.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10 p.m., deputies assisted the Kings County Fire Department with an investigation into a fire on the north side of Highway 41 between Old Skyline Road and Interstate 5 south of Kettleman City.

KCFD said that when firefighters arrived on scene, a man approached them with his hands in the air and told them that he started the fire with a lighter in order to be arrested and deported back to Mexico. The man had also removed his pants, which he said contained the lighter.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Felipe Dejesus Acosta Castro, said that the fire had made his pants too hot to leave on, according to the department. The pants were not able to be located.

The fire department said about 200 acres had burned by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

Castro was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of arson.