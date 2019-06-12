Breaking News
Man arrested for home burglary

Crime Watch
Early this morning a resident woke up to a burglar going through his master-bedroom closet.

In the 2500 block of Windermere Street around 2:17 a.m. a resident was sleeping when he awoke to find a masked burglar rummaging through his closet. When the resident confronted the burglar, the burglar left the residence.

Bakersfield Police Officers were patrolling the area when they located Isaiah Juarez, 20, a few blocks away from the burglarized residence. When officers search Juarez they found several items from the victims residence on his person. Juarez was arrested for burglary and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Brian Looney at (661)326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

