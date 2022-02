BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a man a year ago in southeast Bakersfield.

Dashaun Donte Hunter, 34, was arrested Wednesday in the 4100 block of Teal Street, police said. He’s alleged to have shot Reginald Albert Gordon McCoy Jr., 31, on the night of Feb. 20, 2021. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene in the 300 block of South Hayes Street.

Hunter is due in court Friday.