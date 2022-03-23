BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty in connection with a crash late Tuesday that killed a woman and injured three children, according to California Highway Patrol.

Juan Morales Jr., 18, was the driver in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 11 p.m. on Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road, officers said.

A 25-year-old woman died and two children, ages 7 and 5, were sharing a seat belt in violation of state law and suffered serious injuries, according to CHP. A 3-year-old suffered moderate injuries, and a 1-year-old was uninjured.

A loaded handgun was found inside the 2004 Nissan Maxima, officers said. In addition to child cruelty, Morales was booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed, unregistered firearm.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor. The woman’s name had not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Morales is held on $65,000 bail and is due in court Friday.