Man arrested in Delano for setting multiple fires around town

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he set multiple fires in town over the past month.

The Delano Police Department said on April 4, multiple suspects burglarized a downtown business in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. The suspects stole various items before returning and lighting fire to the business.

Kern County Fire Department personnel arrived and were able to extinguish the fire, but the city said the business sustained major damage.

Throughout the month of April, DPD said several arson fires were committed in the downtown area and nearby neighborhoods, including a fire in a trash bin at Kalibo Park, which was captured on city cameras.

The department said officers were able to identify a person of interest regarding the arson fires. Then, on April 26, officers were sent to a business in the 2200 block of Girard Street after receiving reports of an arson fire involving two vehicles.

Through surveillance video and additional cameras in the area, DPD said officers were able to identify the suspect. After a thorough investigation, officers were able to link the recent arson fires to a single suspect, 23-year-old Alejandro Valdivia Duran.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Duran at his residence on suspicion of multiple counts of arson, burglary and making criminal threats.