BAKESFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection with Monday’s shooting outside Mariscos Uruapan restaurant on Truxtun Avenue that killed one man and seriously wounded another.

Luis Gutierrez-Chavez, 21, was arrested just before midnight in the 1900 block of Eye Street and booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person, according to police and inmate records. He’s expected in court Wednesday.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the area of East Truxtun Avenue near Robinson Street for a ShotSpotter activation, according to a department news release. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Mariscos Uruapan.

Both were transported to a hospital. Abraham Diaz, 42, died, and the other man was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police later learned of a third victim who was struck by a bullet that went through the wall of a nearby home on East 19th Street, according to the release. The man was lying in bed when hit.

He is expected to survive.