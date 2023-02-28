BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An arrest has been made in a shooting last year that killed a man in east Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

Richard Cortez, 31, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder and others offenses in the Dec. 30 killing of Joshua Samarripas, 36, sheriff’s officials said. Cortez is due in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of Pesante Road and Mesa Drive and found Samarripas with multiple gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at Kern Medical about three hours later.