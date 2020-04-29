Man arrested in connection with robberies and carjacking in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder in connection with two robberies and a carjacking, deputies said.

Daiviuan West was taken into custody April 25 after a search warrant was served at a residence in the 1000 block of Normandy Drive, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies located evidence linking West to the crimes.

The following are cases for which West was arrested:



— On April 10, a masked gunman robbed the Yoshinoya restaurant located at 3901 Niles St. A witness followed the suspect as he fled on foot. During this time, the suspect turned and fired multiple rounds at the witness before getting away.



— On April 23, a gunman carjacked a victim at the Little Caesars Pizza located at 6019 Niles St.



— On April 24, a gunman robbed the Burger King at 6217 Niles St. and fled on foot.

Deputies believe West is responsible for additional robberies during the past few months. Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.