Man arrested in connection with multiple thefts in Kern County

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested earlier this month in connection with multiple copper wire thefts is being charged with an additional 10 thefts.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on June 15, detectives and deputies arrested 44-year-old Shafter resident Juan Regalado for bench warrants related to copper wire thefts in the Wasco, Shafter and Buttonwillow areas.

During his arrest, Regalado was found to be in possession of a cane sword, the department said.

After conducting a follow-up investigation including searches at multiple locations, KCSO said detectives found enough evidence to arrest Regalado on suspicion of an additional 10 separate thefts of farming equipment and materials, including copper wire, metal pipe and all-terrain vehicles from various locations.

The total loss for the thefts, including damage caused during the thefts, was valued at more than $95,000, according to KCSO.

Regalado was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of three counts of burglary, three counts of vehicle theft, seven counts of vandalism, five counts of grand theft, seven counts of grand theft of copper materials, and possession of a cane sword.