Man arrested in connection with multiple business burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested on two warrants at a DUI checkpoint over the weekend has been linked to six business burglaries that occurred during the past year.

Jonathan Potter, 44, was arrested on suspicion of five counts of commercial burglary and one count of attempted burglary, police said.

Potter is accused of burglarizing Roll & Grill Restaurant at 3803 Ming Ave., Big O Tires at 2502 Ming Ave., Salon Centric at 3788 Ming Ave., Ichiban Sushi & Roll Restaurant at 3700 Gosford Road, Farmers Insurance at 4130 Ardmore Ave. and G&A Fashion Boutique at 3428 Stine Road.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call Detective Looney at 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.