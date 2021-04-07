Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno man was arrested in Bakersfield last month as part of a human trafficking investigation.

The Bakersfield Police Department said on Jan. 16, it began an investigation involving a woman being trafficked throughout the state. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Malcom Green.

On March 25, the department said Green was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping and pandering.

No additional information has been provided about the investigation, which is ongoing, according to BPD.