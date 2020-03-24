Man arrested in connection with fatal 2019 shooting in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested today in connection with a fatal shooting in Delano last year.

The Delano Police Department said that at around 9 a.m., detectives conducted a residence search and arrested 33-year-old Carlos Carillo on suspicion of killing Arturo Galvan III on June 16, 2019. Multiple stolen firearms were located as well as illegal drugs for the purpose of sales.

Last year, Galvan was shot and killed in the 2300 block of Rounds Street by at least two people who were in a vehicle.

However; the vehicle became entangled with the victim’s vehicle and became immobile. During the driver’s attempt to dislodge the two vehicles, the suspect passenger sustained injuries when the two vehicles separated, which caused him to bleed upon the roadway and curb.

The physical and forensic evidence was sent to the Kern County Crime Lab for DNA comparison, which revealed the donor of the blood was Carrillo’s.