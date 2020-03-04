Man arrested in connection with chase that injured deputy

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with a chase last month where a deputy was injured in a crash.

Gabriel Gomez, 31, of Lost Hills was arrested Tuesday on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, recklessly evading a peace officer and evading a peace officer causing injury, according to sheriff’s officials.

On the evening of Feb. 23, a deputy saw a stolen vehicle being driven in the area of Filburn and D streets in Wasco, officials said. The deputy chased the vehicle but lost control of the patrol vehicle and hit a wall. The deputy received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Shortly afterward, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in the 2600 block of Via Santorini Court.

Deputies identified Gomez as the suspect, and he was arrested in a separate grand theft auto case in Kings County, according to sheriff’s officials.