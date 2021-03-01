Man arrested in connection with 2 shootings Monday evening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder for two shootings Monday evening that occurred 30 minutes apart, police said.

Jesus Canales, 33, was also arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, gang participation, resisting arrest, gun-related violations and for two felony warrants for robbery and a felony probation violation, police said.

The first shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. on Pacheco Road east of Monitor Street, according to police. A man suffered a gunshot wound and was treated for minor injuries.

Thirty minutes later, another shooting happened on East White Lane near Cottonwood Road but the intended target was uninjured, police said. He directed officers to where the shooter was last seen walking.

Police found Canales nearby and took him into custody after a short chase.