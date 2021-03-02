Man arrested in connection with 2 recent business burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday in connection with two recent business burglaries.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:20 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Stockdale Highway and Allen Road to check on a person possibly under the influence of drugs. When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Tyler Abney.

The department said Abney had active arrest warrants and was found to be on post-release community supervision. BPD said he was in possession of a hatchet, self-manufactured ‘shaved’ keys, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

BPD said the hatchet was used as a tool in two recent business burglaries, one in a shopping center in the 1400 block of Allen Road and the other at The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Avenue.

Abney was arrested for his outstanding arrest warrants and two counts of burglary. Partial loss from one of the burglaries was recovered from him, the department said.