Man arrested in connection with 1995 homicide

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGET) — A man was arrested last month in Arizona in connection with a murder in Bakersfield in 1995.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that on March 17, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Armando Lujan while attempting to re-enter the country in Nogales, Arizona.

Lujan had an outstanding arrest warrant for a murder that occurred on November 25, 1995, in Bakersfield. Lujan is believed to be responsible for the death of Ramon Gardea.

After an altercation at a family gathering, Lujan allegedly struck Gardea with his vehicle as he was walking in the 800 block of East Brundage Lane. Gardea died as a result of his injuries, the department said.

Lujan was transported back to California on Tuesday and was booked into the Kern County jail. BPD said investigators would like to speak with witnesses of the incident and anyone with information related to the case, including those who were contacted during the original investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 661-326-3275 or 661-327-7111.