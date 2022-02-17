Man arrested in connection to series of Kern River Valley burglaries in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies say they have arrested a Lake Isabella man on suspicion of after-hours burglaries to multiple businesses last year.

KCSO said 32-year-old James Peale was arrested on Feb. 11 on multiple counts of second-degree burglary.

Investigators say the sheriff’s office received reports of burglaries in February 2021 to businesses in the Kern River Valley area, including two Bank of America branches. Officials said the burglaries happened when the businesses were closed. According to investigators a gas-powered saw was used to cut into a safe and ATMs, and a truck was used to smash into a business.

Peale was booked into the Kern County Jail for burglary and firearm possession by a felon.

He is due in court on Feb. 28, according to Kern County inmate records. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.