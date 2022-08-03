BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of Mario Bojorquez last month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Mario Alberto Romo, 30, was arrested on a murder warrant just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located Romo near the intersection of Panama Lane and Colony Street in south Bakersfield.

On July 9, around 1:34 p.m. BPD responded to Oak Street just south of Palm Street for reports of a shooting, according to the department. When officers arrived they found Bojorquez with several gunshot wounds. Bojorquez was transported to Kern Medical where he later died.

The next scheduled court date for Romo is Aug. 12.

If you have information regarding this incident, call Detective Randy Petris at 661-326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.