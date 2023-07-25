BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department have arrested one man in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex on Tierra Verde Street.

Officers were dispatched to Tierra Verde Street around 1:44 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, according to BPD.

Police say the bullet traveled through an apartment wall and into an occupied apartment and hit an appliance. No one was injured.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was allegedly seen holding a firearm in a neighboring apartment and when officers attempted to contact him he barricaded himself in the apartment, according to BPD.

Ultimately the suspect surrendered.

Police say the suspect allegedly discharged the gun while holding it in an argument with another resident.

Records showed the man was a convicted felon and he was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm, according to BPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.