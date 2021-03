BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to multiple bank burglaries.

Early Thursday morning, Bakersfield police say a 26-year-old man broke into the Bank of America and Wells Fargo banks around 2:00 a.m. He was found in the area shortly after and was arrested.

According to police, the man is believed to have also burglarized a Citibank on March 1 and March 7.