BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting that happened on Lotus Lane early Sunday morning.

Jermale Keeton, 32, of Bakersfield was arrested and identified as the only suspect in connection to the homicide on Lotus Lane near Bradshaw Street in south Bakersfield, according to BPD. He was arrested on Chester Avenue near 34th Street just after noon on Sunday. He was taken into custody without incident.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Lotus Lane for a shooting, according to BPD. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police later identified the victim as Reginald Anthony Johnson, 52, of Bakersfield.

Keeton faces a charge of first-degree murder and is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, according to inmate records. He also violated parole and had a warrant out for his arrest.

If you have information regarding this case, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.