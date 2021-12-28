Man arrested in connection to four armed robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for allegedly robbing four convenience stores at gunpoint in the last two months.

The man arrested was Cerwilliam Pryor, 30, of Sacramento, according to the department.

Pryor was arrested yesterday on L Street near 1st Street in Central Bakersfield, according to police. He was on parole for robbery when he allegedly committed the four other robberies.

Pryor was booked on four counts of armed robbery at the following locations:

Valero Gas Station, 3221 Taft Hwy. on Nov. 21

Minit Stop Liquor, 2900 Union Ave. on Dec. 17

Mobil Gas Station, 3624 California Ave. on Dec. 22

Fastrip Gas Station, 4901 Union Ave. on Dec. 27

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.