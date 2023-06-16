BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested in connection to a vehicle and motorcycle fatal hit-and-run crash on Petrol Road and Airport Drive on May 28, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers with the highway patrol say Bryan Lee Stetson, 51, of Bakersfield was driving a red Jeep Liberty on Airport Drive near Petrol Road and allegedly failed to stop at a four-way stop sign.

Stetson allegedly collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Glenn Patterson, of Bakersfield, 62, according to CHP. In the crash, Patterson was ejected from his motorcycle.

According to the highway patrol, Stetson fled the scene and Patterson was transported to Kern Medical where he died on June 1.

Stetson was arrested on June 15 and is charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and felony vehicular manslaughter, according to CHP.