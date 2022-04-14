BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing that occurred outside the Travelodge in central Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police arrested Andrew Ceballos, 23, at a residence in southwest Bakersfield around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to BPD. Ceballos was taken into custody without incident.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Travelodge located at 1011 Oak Street in Central Bakersfield for reports of a stabbing, according to police. When officers arrived they located a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He died at the scene.

It’s alleged that Ceballos and two men got into a verbal argument and began fighting, according to BPD. During the fight, Ceballos wielded a knife and stabbed one of the men to death.

Police say there are no other suspects in this case.

Ceballos is being held on charges of first-degree murder and is expected to be in court Monday.