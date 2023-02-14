BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of multiple sexual offenses to a child Tuesday morning.

With a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, BPD detectives arrested Lawrence Morales Jr., 29, of Bakersfield, according to BPD.

An investigation showed a juvenile was a victim of multiple sexual offenses and Morales was the suspect. He was taken to Kern County Jail for possession of child pornography and other sex-related charges.

According to the Kern County in custody website, Morales is scheduled to appear in court Thursday and he is being held on suspicion of six felony counts, which include contacting a minor to commit sexual offenses and possession of matter depicting a minor in sexual conduct.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Detective Chad Ott at 661-326-3871, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.