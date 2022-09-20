BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday.

Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police.

Mills was booked into the Kern County Jail for murder and weapons-related charges, according to BPD. There are no other suspects.

Early Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a fight and possible shooting on Cherry Street just West of H Street, according to police. Officers said they found Quail with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Eric Celedon at (661) 326-3964, the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.