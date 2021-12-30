Man arrested in connection to 8 robberies in the last month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to eight robberies that all happened over the span of a month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Dec. 29, police arrested Jaleyn Prevost, 22, of Bakersfield, according to BPD.

He faces charges for robbing the following locations:

  • Robbery of the Chevron Gas Station at 5609 Stine Road on Nov. 27
  • Robbery of the Little Caesars Restaurant at 3400 Panama Lane Dec. 7
  • Robbery of the Pizza Hut at 4708 Planz Road on Dec. 10
  • Robbery of the AMPM at 6450 White Lane on Dec. 11
  • Robbery of the Circle K at 5634 Stine Road on Dec. 17
  • Robbery of the Little Caesars Restaurant at 5602 California Avenue on Dec. 19
  • Robbery of the Dollar General at 2728 South Chester Avenue on Dec. 24
  • Robbery of the AMPM at 2698 Mount Vernon Avenue on Dec. 26

Prevost allegedly brandished a handgun at the store clerks and demanded money during all of the robberies, according to police.

If you have information regarding these incidents, call the department at 661-327-7111.

