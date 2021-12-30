Man arrested in connection to 8 robberies in the last month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to eight robberies that all happened over the span of a month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Dec. 29, police arrested Jaleyn Prevost, 22, of Bakersfield, according to BPD.

He faces charges for robbing the following locations:

Robbery of the Chevron Gas Station at 5609 Stine Road on Nov. 27

Robbery of the Little Caesars Restaurant at 3400 Panama Lane Dec. 7

Robbery of the Pizza Hut at 4708 Planz Road on Dec. 10

Robbery of the AMPM at 6450 White Lane on Dec. 11

Robbery of the Circle K at 5634 Stine Road on Dec. 17

Robbery of the Little Caesars Restaurant at 5602 California Avenue on Dec. 19

Robbery of the Dollar General at 2728 South Chester Avenue on Dec. 24

Robbery of the AMPM at 2698 Mount Vernon Avenue on Dec. 26

Prevost allegedly brandished a handgun at the store clerks and demanded money during all of the robberies, according to police.

If you have information regarding these incidents, call the department at 661-327-7111.