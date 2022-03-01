BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men wanted in connection with the killing of Tyler William Russell, 24, has been arrested, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Aron Flores Jr., 19, in connection to the May 2021 homicide on Monday evening, according to KCSO.

On May 13, 2021, deputies were called out to Acacia Avenue near Linden Avenue for reports of gunshots, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they found Russell with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

Court documents later revealed that two men were caught on surveillance video shooting Russell in the East Bakersfield alleyway.

Aron Flores Jr. and Arthur Amire Flores arrived in the alley just before the shooting occurred, according to documents. The footage shows a white van entering the alley before Aron gets out of a Chevy Malibu and multiple gunshots are heard.

Another man was wounded but survived, according to documents.

Arthur is still not in custody as of Tuesday, according to Kern County inmate records. He is still wanted in connection to the shooting.

Flores faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, according to court records. He scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.