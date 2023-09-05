BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in east Bakersfield.

Barney Crowles was arrested Monday in the shooting death of 42-year-old Juan Felipe Neri, according to sheriff’s officials. He is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder and is due in court on Wednesday.

Neri was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on May 3, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Chelsea Street, east of Fairfax Road and south of Rosewood Avenue.